Electoral bonds data: Reliance-linked Qwik Supply donated ₹395 crore to BJP
Third largest donor udner SBI electoral bonds scheme, Qwik Supply gave ₹395 crore to BJP, ₹25 crore to Shiv Sena. The company has several links with Reliance group
Qwik Supply Chain Private Ltd, the third largest donor to political parties using electoral bonds, gave ₹395 crore to the BJP and ₹25 crore to the Shiv Sena, reported PTI referring to the third list of SBI Electoral bonds data released by the Election Commission on Thursday, March 21. The little-known company is registered at Navi Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City (DAKC) and has links to Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, according to PTI.