Electoral bonds data: Reliance-linked Qwik Supply donated ₹395 crore to BJP

Qwik Supply Chain Private Ltd, the third largest donor to political parties using electoral bonds, gave ₹395 crore to the BJP and ₹25 crore to the Shiv Sena, reported PTI referring to the third list of SBI Electoral bonds data released by the Election Commission on Thursday, March 21. The little-known company is registered at Navi Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City (DAKC) and has links to Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, according to PTI.

The company had bought electoral bonds worth ₹410 crore between 2021-22 and 2023-24. The total amount of the purchased bonds was donated to the BJP except ₹25 crore. The remaining amount was given to the Shiv Sena in 2022, according to PTI. Interestingly, the Navi-Mumbai-based company did not give money to any other political party, according to the data revealed by EC.

(More to come)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!