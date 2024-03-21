Electoral bonds data: Reliance-linked Qwik Supply donated ₹395 crore to BJP

Third largest donor udner SBI electoral bonds scheme, Qwik Supply gave ₹ 395 crore to BJP, ₹ 25 crore to Shiv Sena. The company has several links with Reliance group

Qwik Supply Chain Private Ltd, the third largest donor to political parties using electoral bonds, gave ₹395 crore to the BJP and ₹25 crore to the Shiv Sena, reported PTI referring to the third list of SBI Electoral bonds data released by the Election Commission on Thursday, March 21. The little-known company is registered at Navi Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City (DAKC) and has links to Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, according to PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company had bought electoral bonds worth ₹410 crore between 2021-22 and 2023-24. The total amount of the purchased bonds was donated to the BJP except ₹25 crore. The remaining amount was given to the Shiv Sena in 2022, according to PTI. Interestingly, the Navi-Mumbai-based company did not give money to any other political party, according to the data revealed by EC.

(More to come)

