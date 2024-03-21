Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Electoral bonds data: Reliance-linked Qwik Supply donated 395 crore to BJP

Electoral bonds data: Reliance-linked Qwik Supply donated ₹395 crore to BJP

Livemint

Third largest donor udner SBI electoral bonds scheme, Qwik Supply gave 395 crore to BJP, 25 crore to Shiv Sena. The company has several links with Reliance group

Reliance Industries linked Qwik Supply gave 385 crore to BJP, 25 crore to Shiv Sena, revealed the SBI electoral bonds data released by Election Commission on Thursday March 21.

Qwik Supply Chain Private Ltd, the third largest donor to political parties using electoral bonds, gave 395 crore to the BJP and 25 crore to the Shiv Sena, reported PTI referring to the third list of SBI Electoral bonds data released by the Election Commission on Thursday, March 21. The little-known company is registered at Navi Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City (DAKC) and has links to Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, according to PTI.

The company had bought electoral bonds worth 410 crore between 2021-22 and 2023-24. The total amount of the purchased bonds was donated to the BJP except 25 crore. The remaining amount was given to the Shiv Sena in 2022, according to PTI. Interestingly, the Navi-Mumbai-based company did not give money to any other political party, according to the data revealed by EC.

(More to come)

