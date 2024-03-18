Electoral bonds data: Supreme Court's fresh order to SBI and Election Commission in 5 points
The Supreme Court directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to make complete disclosure of all details related to electoral bonds, including the alpha-numeric unique number and serial numbers if any. Here's what the Supreme Court said in its March 18 ruling.
The Supreme Court directed the State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday to make complete disclosure of all details related to electoral bonds. The court said the details should include the alpha-numeric unique number and serial numbers if any.
