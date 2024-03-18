Hello User
Electoral bonds: Disclose all details, Supreme Court tells SBI, asks bank not to be selective in disclosing data
BREAKING NEWS

Electoral bonds: Disclose all details, Supreme Court tells SBI, asks bank not to be selective in disclosing data

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Electoral Bonds: The Supreme Court says in the judgment, it had asked the State Bank of India (SBI) to disclose all details and to include the electoral bond numbers as well.

SBI should not be selective in disclosing the details, SC said. The apex court says it wants all information related to the electoral bonds to be disclosed which is in SBI possession, ANI reported.

“We will say SBI shall disclose the bond numbers and also that you should file an affidavit stating that you have not suppressed any information," Live Law quoted DY Chandrachud, the Chief Justice of India (CJI), as saying.

“In our judgment, we have taken a conscious decision that the cut-off date should be date of interim order (April 12, 2019). We took that date because it was our considered view that once that interim order was pronounced, everybody was put on notice," CJI Chandrachud added.

Senior Advocate Harish Salve, representing SBI, said the bank would do it.

“We will give every bit of information we have. SBI is not holding back any information we have," he said.

“It is just that the media is always behind us, with the petitioners saying they will take the SBI to task, haul them up in contempt," Salve added.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
