Electoral Bonds Disclosures: State Bank of India racing against time to meet today's deadline, says report
SBI management has directed its transaction banking marketing department based in Mumbai to ‘hurry up’ to meet the SC's deadline, as per reports
After the Supreme Court dismissed the State Bank of India's request for an extended deadline to provide electoral bonds data, SBI is now pressed for time to meet the apex court's orders by the end of working hours today (March 12).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message