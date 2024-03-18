News
Electoral bonds: Failed experiment in transparency?
Summary
- Information available so far shows the majority of bond purchases have been made by businesses that were most in need of government assistance
On 14 March, two days ahead of the announcement of general elections, the election commission made public the data on electoral bonds it had received from the State Bank of India. Can this cause a political storm?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more