Electoral bonds: Failed experiment in transparency?

If you ask anyone which is the second largest political party after the Bharatiya Janata Party, the majority would say Congress. It’s odd that Congress is third, while Mamata Banerjee’s TMC, which only rules in West Bengal, is second. The question also arises as to how the parties running relatively tiny states such as Telangana and Odisha rose to fourth and fifth place, respectively. Information available so far shows the majority of bond purchases have been made by businesses that were most in need of government assistance. Is this money spent to further personal gain? We’ll have to wait a few more days for an answer to this.