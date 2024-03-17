Active Stocks
Electoral bonds data 2nd list: BJP enchased maximum ₹2,555 crore in 2019-20; Congress redeemed ₹1,334 crore

Devesh Kumar

Electoral bonds data 2nd list: The information released by the Election Commission of India unveiled fresh details around the political funding through electoral bonds

Electoral bonds fresh data: People walk past the Election Commission of India office building in New Delhi (REUTERS)Premium
Electoral bonds data 2nd list: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday published fresh data on the use of electoral bonds to fund political parties in India. The information is making some new revelations like out of the total 6,986.5 crore donations made to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through electoral bonds, 2,555 crore was made during the financial year 2019-20, the EC data has revealed. 

Moreover, as per the fresh data provided by the Election Commission, the Indian National Congress (INC) redeemed a total of 1,334.35 crore through electoral bonds. The grand-old-party is the third highest receiver of donations through the electoral bonds. 

This is the second set of data released by Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday in compliance with the orders of Supreme Court. Notably, most of the information provided in the fresh set of data pertains to the period before April 12, 2019, when the apex court delivered its interim order in the electoral bond case. 

The sealed cover’ data of electoral bonds was sent to the Election Commission of India (ECI) by the Supreme Court registry covers the donations made during March 2018-April 2019 and doesn’t include the names of the donors. Although some parties have voluntary disclosed the details for their donors.  

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Published: 17 Mar 2024, 04:08 PM IST
