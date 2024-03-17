Electoral bonds data 2nd list: BJP enchased maximum ₹2,555 crore in 2019-20; Congress redeemed ₹1,334 crore
Electoral bonds data 2nd list: The information released by the Election Commission of India unveiled fresh details around the political funding through electoral bonds
Electoral bonds data 2nd list: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday published fresh data on the use of electoral bonds to fund political parties in India. The information is making some new revelations like out of the total ₹6,986.5 crore donations made to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through electoral bonds, ₹2,555 crore was made during the financial year 2019-20, the EC data has revealed.