Electoral bonds generated donations worth over ₹9,188 crore in last 6 years; BJP emerges as biggest beneficiary
Electoral bond donations to political parties in India have witnessed a significant rise, with national parties seeing a 743% increase between FY 2017-18 and FY 2021-22. Corporate donations, on the other hand, showed nominal growth during the same period.
Touted as a tool for transparency in election funding, Electoral bonds, generated donations worth over ₹9,188 crore for all political parties, put together between 2016-22. Among all the parties, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) earned a total of 57 per cent of the donations generated through electoral bonds, according to data released by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).