comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 31 2023 15:53:07
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 202.15 0.65%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.75 -0.34%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 628.5 0.04%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 915 -1.18%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 381.95 -0.01%
Business News/ News / India/  Electoral bonds generated donations worth over 9,188 crore in last 6 years; BJP emerges as biggest beneficiary
Back Back

Electoral bonds generated donations worth over ₹9,188 crore in last 6 years; BJP emerges as biggest beneficiary

 Livemint

Electoral bond donations to political parties in India have witnessed a significant rise, with national parties seeing a 743% increase between FY 2017-18 and FY 2021-22. Corporate donations, on the other hand, showed nominal growth during the same period.

Electoral bonds are being pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties and bring transparency in political funding.Premium
Electoral bonds are being pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties and bring transparency in political funding.

Touted as a tool for transparency in election funding, Electoral bonds, generated donations worth over 9,188 crore for all political parties, put together between 2016-22. Among all the parties, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) earned a total of 57 per cent of the donations generated through electoral bonds, according to data released by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Between 2016-17 and 2021-22, the last year for which the data is available, seven national parties and 24 regional parties received a total donation of 9,188.35 crore through electoral bonds.

Emerging as the biggest beneficiary of electoral bonds donations, the BJP received 5,272 crore and the Congress received 952 crore, while the rest went to other parties.

Meanwhile, a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday began hearing a batch of pleas challenging the validity of the electoral bond scheme for political funding of parties.

According to the data revealed by the non-profit organisation, that keeps a check on parties contesting elections, there has been a significant rise in electoral bond donations. Whereas, corporate donations showed nominal growth over the past six years. National parties witnessed a 743 per cent increase between FY 2017-18 and FY 2021-22.

Corporate donations to national parties increased by only 48 per cent during the same period, it said. Not just national parties, state parties also received a substantial proportion of their donations via electoral bonds.

Seven national parties and 24 state parties received a donation worth around 16,437 crore between 016-17 and 2021-22. Out of this, 9,188.35 crore -- around 56 per cent -- were received through electoral bonds.

What is an electoral bonds scheme?

The electoral bonds scheme was introduced by the PM Modi-led government in 2017. The scheme was introduced by way of a Finance Bill and was implemented in 2018. It serves as a means for individuals and entities to donate money to registered political parties while maintaining their anonymity.

The State Bank of India (SBI) issues the bonds in denominations of 1,000, 10,000, 1 lakh, 10 lakh, and 1 crore. In July this year, the ADR data revealed that more than half of all donations made to political parties between 2016-17 and 2021-22 were through electoral bonds and the BJP received more funds than all other national parties put together.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 31 Oct 2023, 10:57 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App