Touted as a tool for transparency in election funding, Electoral bonds, generated donations worth over ₹9,188 crore for all political parties, put together between 2016-22. Among all the parties, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) earned a total of 57 per cent of the donations generated through electoral bonds, according to data released by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Between 2016-17 and 2021-22, the last year for which the data is available, seven national parties and 24 regional parties received a total donation of ₹9,188.35 crore through electoral bonds.

Emerging as the biggest beneficiary of electoral bonds donations, the BJP received ₹5,272 crore and the Congress received ₹952 crore, while the rest went to other parties.

Meanwhile, a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday began hearing a batch of pleas challenging the validity of the electoral bond scheme for political funding of parties.

According to the data revealed by the non-profit organisation, that keeps a check on parties contesting elections, there has been a significant rise in electoral bond donations. Whereas, corporate donations showed nominal growth over the past six years. National parties witnessed a 743 per cent increase between FY 2017-18 and FY 2021-22.

Corporate donations to national parties increased by only 48 per cent during the same period, it said. Not just national parties, state parties also received a substantial proportion of their donations via electoral bonds.

Seven national parties and 24 state parties received a donation worth around ₹16,437 crore between 016-17 and 2021-22. Out of this, ₹9,188.35 crore -- around 56 per cent -- were received through electoral bonds.

What is an electoral bonds scheme?

The electoral bonds scheme was introduced by the PM Modi-led government in 2017. The scheme was introduced by way of a Finance Bill and was implemented in 2018. It serves as a means for individuals and entities to donate money to registered political parties while maintaining their anonymity.

The State Bank of India (SBI) issues the bonds in denominations of ₹1,000, ₹10,000, ₹1 lakh, ₹10 lakh, and ₹1 crore. In July this year, the ADR data revealed that more than half of all donations made to political parties between 2016-17 and 2021-22 were through electoral bonds and the BJP received more funds than all other national parties put together.

