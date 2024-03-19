Electoral Bonds: IT majors such as Infosys, Cyient and Zensar on list of donors
Electoral Bonds: Information technology (IT) and engineering services companies, including Infosys, Cyient, and Zensar Technologies, have been identified as donors to political parties through the electoral bonds scheme (EBS), as per data released on March 17 by the Election Commission of India.