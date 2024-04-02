Electoral bonds row: SBI refuses to share information on its guidelines in RTI reply
Earlier, seeking information regarding the SOPs laid down by the bank for the electoral bonds scheme, noted activist Anjali Bhardwaj had filed a petition under Right To Information (RTI) Act.
A week after the Supreme Court pulled the State Bank of India regarding the electoral bonds issue, the country's largest lender refused to disclose details of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for issuing to its branches regarding the sale and redemption of bonds under the now-scrapped scheme, as reported by NDTV on 2 April.