Electoral bonds row: Supreme Court to hear SBI's plea seeking deadline extension on March 11
A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear the plea filed by the State Bank of India (SBI) in connection with the electoral bond donor details on March 11. The SBI sought extension of the deadline till June 30 to disclose details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties.