The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the Electoral Bond scheme on Thursday. The scheme allows for anonymous funding to political parties. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud had on November 2 last year reserved its verdict in the matter. Catch all the latest updates on Electoral Bond scheme verdict at Mint's LIVE Blog:

Electoral Bonds scheme verdict LIVE: SBI issues Electoral Bonds worth ₹16,518 cr since 2018 The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued Electoral Bonds worth ₹16,518 crore in 30 tranches since the inception of the scheme in 2018, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply in Lok Sabha during the recently concluded Budget Session.

Electoral Bonds scheme verdict LIVE: What petitioners saying about it Electoral Bonds scheme is a controversial funding instrument that allows donations to flow through the banking system but masks the identity of donors. Various petitions are pending before the top court challenging the validity of the Electoral Bond scheme as they say it has opened doors to unlimited, unchecked funding of political parties. NGOs Association of Democratic Reforms and Common Cause had said that the Finance Bill, 2017, which paved the way for the introduction of the Electoral Bond scheme, was passed as a money bill even though it wasn't.

Electoral Bonds scheme verdict LIVE: What are electoral bonds? Introduced in January 2018, electoral bonds are monetary instruments that citizens or corporate groups can buy from a bank and give to a political party, which is then free to redeem the same for money.

Electoral Bonds scheme verdict LIVE: List of judges who will be pronouncing judgment today The judges that will pronounce judgment on the validity of the electoral bonds are--Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

Electoral Bonds scheme verdict LIVE: SC-5 judge bench to shortly deliver judgment A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court to shortly deliver its verdict in the case concerning the legal validity of the electoral bonds scheme that allows anonymous donations to political parties.

Electoral Bonds scheme verdict LIVE: BJP bagged over 70% of total electoral donation in FY23 In January, Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) published a report on the electoral bonds funding political parties in India in financial year 2022-23 (FY23). According to the ADR report, that of the total ₹366.495 crore funding that political parties received, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the recipient of the highest amount- ₹259.08 crore or 70.69 per cent. The report mentions, Prudent Electoral Trust donated ₹256.25 crore to BJP, in contrast to ₹336.50 in FY 2021-2022.

Electoral Bonds scheme verdict LIVE: Electoral bonds 'legalisation of corruption', says CPI (M) leader Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has likened the electoral bond scheme to the "legalisation of political corruption" and hoped that the Supreme Court would soon deliver its verdict on pleas to scrap the scheme.

Electoral Bonds scheme verdict LIVE: Political parties eligible for electoral bonds Only the political parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and which secured not less than 1 per cent of the votes polled in the last elections to the Lok Sabha or a state legislative assembly are eligible to receive electoral bonds.

Electoral Bonds scheme verdict LIVE: Supreme Court to deliver its verdict on Thursday The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Thursday on a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the Electoral Bond scheme, which allows for anonymous funding to political parties.