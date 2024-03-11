Electoral Bonds: Supreme Court to hear SBI's plea seeking extension for disclosures today | Top 10 Updates
Electoral Bonds: A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud will also hear a separate plea, which seeks contempt action against the SBI for ‘wilfully and deliberately’ disobeying the apex court's March 6 deadline for submission of details to the Election Commission
The Supreme Court will today hear the State Bank of India's application seeking an extension till June 30 to disclose details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties.
