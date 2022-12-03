Electoral bonds to be issued, encashed at 29 SBI branches from Dec 5 to 12: Govt

New Delhi: The union finance ministry authorised the issue and encashment of electoral bonds through a total of 29 branches of the State Bank of India (SBI) from December 5 to 12.
“State Bank of India (SBI), in the XXIV Phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash Electoral Bonds through its 29 Authorized Branches (as per list enclosed) w.e.f. 05.12.2022 to 12.12.2022," the finance ministry said in a statement.
The electoral bonds shall be valid for fifteen calendar days from the date of issue and no payment shall be made to any payee political party if the electoral bond is deposited after the expiry of the validity period. The electoral bond deposited by an eligible political party in its account shall be credited on the same day, the Finance Ministry said.
The Government of India notified the Electoral Bond Scheme in 2018. As per provisions of the scheme, electoral bonds may be purchased by a person who is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India.
“The Government of India has notified the Electoral Bond Scheme 2018 vide Gazette Notification No. 20 dated 2nd January 2018 (as amended vide Gazette Notification dated 7th November 2022)," it said.
A person being an individual can buy electoral bonds, either singly or jointly with other individuals. Only the political parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (43 of 1951) and which secured not less than one per cent of the votes polled in the last general election to the house of the people or the legislative assembly of the state shall be eligible to receive the electoral bonds.
The electoral bonds shall be encashed by an eligible political party only through a bank account with the authorised bank.
