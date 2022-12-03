Electoral bonds to be issued, encashed at 29 SBI branches from Dec 5 to 12: Govt

A person being an individual can buy electoral bonds, either singly or jointly with other individuals. Only the political parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (43 of 1951) and which secured not less than one per cent of the votes polled in the last general election to the house of the people or the legislative assembly of the state shall be eligible to receive the electoral bonds.

