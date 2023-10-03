Electoral Bonds to open for sale tomorrow: Check eligibility, validity, face value, and other details here
The 28th tranche of electoral bonds will open on October 4, with predictions that 90% of donations will go to the BJP
The 28th tranche of electoral bonds will open for sale for ten days starting tomorrow, October 4. "The State Bank of India (SBI), in the XXVIII Phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash electoral bonds through its 29 authorised branches (as per the list enclosed) w.e.f. October 4-13," the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.
"The 28th tranche of the electoral bonds will open on October 4 and said, “It will be a golden harvest for the BJP. Going by the past records, 90 per cent of the so-called anonymous donations will go to the BJP. The crony capitalists will open their chequebooks to write out their 'tribute' to the lord and master in Delhi," " the former Union minister posted on X.
The decision comes ahead of assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.
-With agency inputs
