Electoral Bonds 'unconstitutional': Netizens hail Supreme Court ruling, ‘much needed belt treatment’
The Supreme Court has ordered the Election Commission to make all electoral bond donations public within a week. SBI has been instructed to submit details of electoral bonds purchased since April 2019.
The Supreme Court, on February 15, pronounced its judgement on petitions challenging the electoral bonds scheme, concluding that it is violative of Article 19(1)(a) and unconstitutional. This development was cheered by netzines on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).