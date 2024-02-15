The Supreme Court, on February 15, pronounced its judgement on petitions challenging the electoral bonds scheme, concluding that it is violative of Article 19(1)(a) and unconstitutional. This development was cheered by netzines on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The pleas were heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. They had previously heard the matter and reserved the verdict on November 2, 2023. The verdict comes months before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

“Best news for today ! SC cancels electoral bond scheme, says it is unconstitutional! Modi ji got a surprise shock. #ElectoralBonds," one user posted on X.

“Congratulations!! 🥳 Excellent move by SC 🔥👏👏 THE SUPREME COURT OF INDIA MUST INVESTIGATE THE MONEY 💰 BJP HAS RECEIVED FROM CORPORATES ..IN THE NAME OF ELECTROAL BONDS…The BJP is the single biggest beneficiary of electoral bond donations. Data from the Election Commission of India show that 57 percent of total donations between 2018 and March 2022 through EBs went to the BJP, amounting to 5,271 crore rupees. The electoral bonds scheme was introduced by the PM Narendra Modi-led government in 2017. The scheme was introduced by way of a Finance Bill and was implemented in 2018. It serves as a means for individuals and entities to donate money to registered political parties while maintaining their anonymity. Supreme Court Ordered the poll panel to make all the donations public within a week of the receipt of information. “SBI shall submit details of electoral bonds purchased since April 12, 2019 till date to Election Commission," an X user posted.

“Breaking : Honorable Supreme Court strikes down Electoral Bond Scheme and asks political parties to refund bonds which are still valid. SC also directs SBI to publish list of all individuals/companies that bought Electoral bonds till 31st March. Big blow to BJP before LS. Congress and other regional parties on electoral bonds scheme verdict," another user posted.

“This is much needed belt treatment from Supreme Court to bring down the Electoral Bonds. 🔥 SC holds that anonymous Electoral Bonds are violation of Right to Iinformation and Article 19 (1)(A). Remember that 90% of the #ElectoralBonds gone to BJP and now SC has also asked SBI to submit list of those who have bought Electoral bonds in past 3 weeks," posted another user.

“This is much needed belt treatment from Supreme Court to bring down the Electoral Bonds," came from a user.

“Today SC holds ‘electoral bond scheme’ unconstitutional. Rahul Gandhi in 2019. In “New" India, bribes & illegal commissions are called Electrol bonds. Rahul Gandhi was always right," came from another.

“Historical Electoral Bond Verdict Extension. Electoral Bonds Not Encashed Yet Shall Be Refunded. SBI must disclose details of political parties that received electoral bonds since the inception of the scheme in 2018," Tanmoy added on X.

“Possibly one of the most critical judgements for India’s democracy and its integrity. Here are quick pointers on the verdict of Constitution Bench declaring the Electoral Bond Scheme to be Unconstitutional. Watch to understand its insights to RTI under Art. 19 1(a), Right to Free and Fair elections for participatory democracy and Right to privacy of political affiliation. #ElectoralBonds," a social media user posted.

