The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed a Bill — The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 — to link electoral roll data with Aadhaar. The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday amid protest from the opposition including the Congress.

Piloted by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 was passed in Lok Sabha by a voice vote after a brief discussion during which some opposition members demanded that it be referred to a parliamentary panel for scrutiny.

After the bill was passed in the Lower House, Rijiju said the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill would allow the electoral roll to be linked with Aadhar cards and it will be optional, not mandatory but it will help us to sieve out fake voters.

"The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill proposes to replace the word 'wife' with 'spouse' to make the act (Representation of the People Act of 1951) gender-neutral. It will also expand the limits of the election premises acquisition."

"Even after 18 years, the system said that one has to wait a whole year to exercise their voting rights if they could not register on January 1 (of the year of revision of electoral roll). This bill will allow 4 qualifying dates a year to register as voters," Rijiju said.

The Bill also seeks to allow the electoral registration officers to get Aadhaar numbers from "persons already included in the electoral roll for the purposes of authentication of entries in the electoral roll, and to identify registration of the name of the same person in the electoral roll of more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency."

