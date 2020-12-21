Electric two-wheeler domestic sales expected to decline 15-17% in FY21: Icra

“The e-2Ws segment was expected to witness faster penetration among all segments of the automobile market, given the favourable economics and limited reliance on a widespread charging infrastructure. However, e-2W sales vis-à-vis targets set under FAME II have been tepid so far, with the same constituting less than 1% of total two-wheelers (2W) sold in FY2020 in India," said Shamsher Dewan, Vice-President, ICRA.