Centre aims green logistics at ports, eyes setting up EV charging infra
SummaryThis initiative, part of a broader strategy to enhance port infrastructure and reduce carbon emissions, is important for India's growing electric vehicle market.
New Delhi: The union heavy industries ministry has consulted the ministry of ports, shipping, and waterways to determine locations across ports for installing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, according to two officials aware of the development.
