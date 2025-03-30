The consideration to adopt electric mobility at ports is in line with the shipping ministry's plans to reduce carbon emission at these ports as India eyes to become maritime hub.

The shipping ministry in May 2023 launched the 'Harit Sagar' green port guidelines with an aim to reduce carbon intensity and to develop an environment friendly ecosystem at major ports through optimization of port procedures, inducting green technologies, reducing wastages, taking steps for reducing the carbon intensity per unit of cargo handled.