Electric vehicles to become cheaper in Delhi. Key points explained

The Delhi government's decision to exempt road tax on battery-operated vehicles under its new Electric Vehicle Policy will significantly push down the prices of electric vehicles in the national capital. The crucial decision to provide monetary assistance can add to the much-needed increase in the popularity of the EVs. As sales numbers indicate, India has underperformed in its transition from IC to EV engine, but experts believe Delhi's policy push can be a good start.

The Delhi government's decision to exempt road tax on battery-operated vehicles under its new Electric Vehicle Policy will significantly push down the prices of electric vehicles in the national capital. The crucial decision to provide monetary assistance can add to the much-needed increase in the popularity of the EVs. As sales numbers indicate, India has underperformed in its transition from IC to EV engine, but experts believe Delhi's policy push can be a good start.

What's the incentive?

What's the incentive? Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Delhi government will provide financial assistance to those buying electric vehicles under Electric Vehicle Policy. Financial assistance of ₹30,000 will be given on the purchase of 2-wheelers, ₹1.5 lakh on cars and ₹30,000 on auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws.

Pollution-free Delhi

"Another crucial step towards ensuring a pollution-free Delhi. This incentive-based policy will encourage large scale adoption of electric vehicles, and bring us closer to fulfilling our dream of making Delhi the EV capital of India," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Exemption on the registration fee

The Kejriwal government also suggestions from the people on the exemption on the registration fee. The order to waive off the fee will be issued in the next three days, according to an official release.

Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2020

Kejriwal had announced the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2020, with a focus to increase the adoption of electric vehicles in Delhi by incentivizing the purchase and use of the EVs. The policy aims to register 5 lakh electric vehicles in the city by 2024.

In August, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Delhi government has notified the electric vehicle policy.