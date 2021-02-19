OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Electric vehicles usage should be made mandatory for all govt officials: Nitin Gadkari
A file photo of Union minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo: ANI)
A file photo of Union minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo: ANI)

Electric vehicles usage should be made mandatory for all govt officials: Nitin Gadkari

1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 02:45 PM IST PTI

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari also suggested that the government should give subsidy to buy electric cooking appliances instead of giving support for buying cooking gas to households

NEW DELHI : Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday made a case for making it mandatory to use electric vehicles for all officials in government ministries and department.

He also suggested that the government should give subsidy to buy electric cooking appliances instead of giving support for buying cooking gas to households.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
In January, under India's neighbourhood first policy, Sri Lanka received 500,000 doses of free vaccines.

Sri Lanka to procure 10mn doses of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine from India: Official

1 min read . 04:33 PM IST
US President Joe Biden

Biden to ditch ‘America First’ in appeal for global partnership

6 min read . 04:23 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Harsh Vardhan congratulates India for crossing 1 crore mark in Covid vaccination

1 min read . 04:29 PM IST
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Australian leader urges Facebook to lift its news blockade

3 min read . 04:17 PM IST

Addressing at the launch Go Electric campaign, Gadkari said, "Why don’t we provide subsidy on electric cooking appliances. We already provide subsidy on cooking gas. "

He was of the view that electricity cooking is clean and will also reduce import dependence for gas.

Gadkari suggested that use of electric vehicles should be made mandatory for all government officials.

He, further, urged Power Minister R.K. Singh to make is mandatory to use electric vehicles for officials in his department saying he will do so for his departments.

He said that use of 10,000 electric vehicles in Delhi can alone save 30 crore per month.

On this occasion, Singh also announced that a fuel cell bus service will be launched from Delhi to Agra and Delhi to Jaipur soon.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout