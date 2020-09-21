One of the key drivers of automobile sales, and residual value of a vehicle after 3-4 years is financing and its penetration. Electric vehicles are generally priced at a premium, and their resale value takes considerable hit after getting out of the showroom as compared to combustion engine counterparts. The concerns on resale value can only be addressed, when there is a large population of such vehicles in the market, which will take some time, the agency said in a note.