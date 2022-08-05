Union Minister RK Singh was speaking on the sidelines of the review planning & monitoring meeting (RPM) with various states and state power utilities in the national capital
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :Power minister R.K. Singh on Friday said that government is ready with the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 and will introduce the bill in the ongoing monsoon session of the parliament.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :Power minister R.K. Singh on Friday said that government is ready with the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 and will introduce the bill in the ongoing monsoon session of the parliament.
Singh was speaking on the sidelines of the review planning & monitoring meeting (RPM) with various states and state power utilities in the national capital.
Singh was speaking on the sidelines of the review planning & monitoring meeting (RPM) with various states and state power utilities in the national capital.
The monsoon session, which began on 18 July, 2022 is scheduled to end on 12 August.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The monsoon session, which began on 18 July, 2022 is scheduled to end on 12 August.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Electricity (Amendment) Bill which was recently cleared by the union cabinet is likely to enable competition in retail power distribution. Among other changes, the amendment to the Electricity Act would also allow state electricity regulatory commissions to take up timely revision of tariffs.
The Electricity (Amendment) Bill which was recently cleared by the union cabinet is likely to enable competition in retail power distribution. Among other changes, the amendment to the Electricity Act would also allow state electricity regulatory commissions to take up timely revision of tariffs.
On Wednesday, Singh introduced amendments to the Energy Conservation Act in the Lok Sabha to put in place enabling provisions to make the use of clean energy, including green hydrogen, mandatory and to establish carbon market.
On Wednesday, Singh introduced amendments to the Energy Conservation Act in the Lok Sabha to put in place enabling provisions to make the use of clean energy, including green hydrogen, mandatory and to establish carbon market.
The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, seeks to mandate use of non-fossil sources, including biomass and ethanol for energy and feedstock along with the use of green hydrogen and green ammonia.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, seeks to mandate use of non-fossil sources, including biomass and ethanol for energy and feedstock along with the use of green hydrogen and green ammonia.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Speaking at the review planning & monitoring meeting of states and power utilities, Singh said that India has emerged as the world leader in energy transformation and should continue to undertake energy transformation with adequate and efficient storage to provide sufficient power for the people and the country to prosper.
Speaking at the review planning & monitoring meeting of states and power utilities, Singh said that India has emerged as the world leader in energy transformation and should continue to undertake energy transformation with adequate and efficient storage to provide sufficient power for the people and the country to prosper.
During the meeting, the states of preparedness for the recently announced revamped distribution sector scheme (RDSS), feeder and DT metering, calculation of subsidy, per unit basis and it’s timely payment.
During the meeting, the states of preparedness for the recently announced revamped distribution sector scheme (RDSS), feeder and DT metering, calculation of subsidy, per unit basis and it’s timely payment.
Further, renewable energy capacity addition of states and compliance of renewable purchase obligations by states and union territories, PM-KUSUM scheme, Solar Roof Top Scheme, Solar Parks Scheme and Green Energy Corridor Phase I and II were reviewed in the meeting.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, renewable energy capacity addition of states and compliance of renewable purchase obligations by states and union territories, PM-KUSUM scheme, Solar Roof Top Scheme, Solar Parks Scheme and Green Energy Corridor Phase I and II were reviewed in the meeting.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The power ministry requested the states for timely implementation of all schemes so that the country moves ahead on energy transition.
The power ministry requested the states for timely implementation of all schemes so that the country moves ahead on energy transition.