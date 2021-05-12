Electricity audit of oxygen plants to be completed in one week: Power ministry

“Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) has also been tasked with carrying out a technical audit of power supply of each oxygen plant, particularly those supplying oxygen to NCR. The audit includes assessing the nature of power supply, the source(s) of power supply, availability of alternative arrangements, relay settings, etc. The audit reports further includes both short-term measures to improve power supply, along with long-term measures. So far, 13 plants that are supplying oxygen to Delhi and NCR region have been audited," the statement said.