Electricity consumption grows nearly 13% in January

Electricity consumption grows nearly 13% in January1 min read . 02:17 PM IST
- The peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, rose to 210.61 gigawatt (GW) in January 2023
India's power consumption logged growth of nearly 13% to 126.16 billion units in January 2023, according to governemnt data.
In January 2022, power consumption stood at 111.80 billion units (BU).
The peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, rose to 210.61 gigawatt (GW) in January 2023.
The peak power supply stood at 192.18 GW in January 2022 and 189.39 GW in January 2021.
In December, peak demand rose once again by a sharp 12 per cent y-o-y and 9 per cent month-on-month to 206 GW, due to increased heating requirement with the onset of winter as well as continued momentum in manufacturing activity, which rose to a 25-month high during the month.
India's peak power demand touched a record high of 216 GW in April 2022, up 6 per cent on-year, as several regions in the North reeled under a severe heatwave. The surge in demand was also contributed by industrial and manufacturing activities.
Generation in the third quarter of FY2023 was affected by seasonally lower output from renewable sources, leaving costly thermal power to service incremental demand.
The government is expecting a peak demand of 230 GW in April 2023.
