Electricity: Nitish pitches for 'one nation, one rate' policy, says Bihar paying higher rate
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar

Electricity: Nitish pitches for 'one nation, one rate' policy, says Bihar paying higher rate

1 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2021, 06:51 PM IST ANI

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said it will be good if a single rate policy for electricity is adopted for the entire nation as it will benefit states like Bihar which gets power at a higher rate as compared to several others

PATNA : Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said that it will be good if a single rate policy for electricity is adopted for the entire nation as it will benefit states like Bihar which gets power at a higher rate as compared to several others.

Speaking to media in Patna, Kumar said, "In yesterday's NITI Aayog governing council meeting, we raised questions about electricity. If everyone pays (rate of electricity supplied by Centre to states) the same for electricity across the country, it would be good. As of now, we pay more than others."

The sixth governing council meeting of the Niti Aayog was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

The Chief Minister asserted that the government will not do not spare violators of liquor prohibition in Bihar. He made the statement while answering a question over reports of some people who died after consuming spurious liquor in the state. The liquor ban was enforced in Bihar in April 2016.

Kumar also expressed concern over "anti-social activities" on social media. "Some people are misusing social media and doing "anti-social activities". The platform should be used for presenting views in a positive manner to make a good path for the new generation so that they will not be misled."

Earlier, the Bihar government was criticised by the opposition over issuing an order for action on social media posts.

Additional Director General of Police of the Economic Offences Unit Nayyar Hasnain Khan on January 21 issued a directive saying that "making objectionable comments against the government, ministers and officials comes under the category of cybercrime. It seems right to take action against such individuals or groups."

