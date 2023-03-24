Electricity rates go up in Bihar, state board raises fixed charges. Details here

Bihar residents are going to see a big jump in their electricity bills as the state's board has decided to increase the rates.
Besides the increase in electricity rates per unit, the fixed charges are also going to go up, according to Bihar Electricity Regulatory Commission chief Shishir Kumar Singh.
The Bihar Electricity Regulatory Commission has reportedly announced to hike in the electricity rates by 24.10%.
The decision comes after the electricity companies had proposed to increase the rates by 40% and also to increase the fixed charges by more than two times.
The electricity firms made the proposal after an increase in the cost of power supply.
The Bihar electricity board has raised the fixed charges by more than two times, and the slab of electricity rates has been reduced from three to two.
At present, domestic consumers in rural areas of Bihar pay ₹6.10 per unit for consuming 50 units of electricity, and for consumption beyond this, the charges go up to ₹6.40 per unit.
And, for urban residents, the electricity is ₹6.10 per unit up to 100 units of consumption and above 100, the rate of ₹6.95 per unit has to be paid.
Electricity rates in Delhi
201-400 units-- ₹4.50/kWh
401-800 units-- ₹6.50/kWh
India's power consumption surged 10% to 1375.57 billion units (BU) during April-February this fiscal year and has already surpassed the level of electricity supplied in entire 2021-22.
The government data showed that power consumption in April-February 2021-22 was 1245.54 BU.
In entire fiscal year 2021-22, power consumption was 1374.02 BU, which is less than 1375.57 BU recorded during April 2022 to February 2023 period.
Experts say power consumption is expected to grow in double digits in the coming months in view of forecasts of unprecedented high demand, especially in summer.
The power ministry has estimated peak power demand in the country at 229 GW during April this year, which is higher than 215.88 GW recorded in the same month a year ago.
