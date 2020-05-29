Electricity sector output shrunk -22.76% in April 2020

Production output of the Electricity sector shrunk by -22.76% to 91,912 Million KWH in April 2020, according to data released by the Office of the Economic Advisor today. This is lower than the growth rate (-8.22%) of the sector in the previous month.

The sector's growth rate (-22.76%) was higher than the growth rate of the combined core industries output (-38.12%).

Electricity is among 8 of the total 8 sectors that contracted in April 2020.

Data has been sourced from the Office of the Economic Advisor's website.