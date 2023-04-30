Bill shock ahead on imports, transport

Bill shock ahead on imports, transport1 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 11:38 PM IST
Electricity tariffs are expected to rise in the coming year due to power producers passing on the costs of expensive imported coal and longer transportation routes. The Union power ministry directed all power generation companies to blend imported coal up to 6% of their requirement till September following the coal crisis in September-October 2021 and April-May 2022. The use of the rail-ship-rail route to transport coal from coal-rich eastern states to the user plants in western India has also increased costs.
Electricity tariffs, which are inching up in some states, are expected to rise further in the year ahead as power producers pass on the costs of expensive imported coal and a longer route to transport coal.
