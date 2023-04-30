Bill shock ahead on imports, transport

The new RSR route proposed to avoid rail congestion and rake shortage also costs more and takes longer. Under this, coal from the mines in Odisha and other coal-rich states is transported first by rail to ports, then via ships to the west coast, and from there by rail to the thermal plants in the northern states of Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The RSR route to North Indian states takes up to 15 days against 4 to 5 days via rail alone. The time lag would be witnessed in the first shipment, and if supply continues regularly, the time lag would reduce and would not impact supplies.

