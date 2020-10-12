Electronic firms likely to benefit from stimulus for govt employees

"Definitely the spending should increase—from both the Rs10,000 festive advance and the LTC cash voucher scheme, especially for our categories, in fact all our categories attract GST of 12% and above. This puts more money in the hands of consumers, it is a very positive move, said Nilesh Gupta, managing director at electronics retailer Vijay Sales that runs large format stores selling television sets, refrigerators, washing machines, laptops, etc. Gupta said the move is well timed ahead of the festive season and could aid the household electronics categories.