NEW DELHI : The government will soon make it mandatory of QR code-based tracking and tracing of medical oxygen cylinders to help hospitals track inventory of oxygen cylinders.

“Electronic tagging of gas cylinders and cryogenic tankers are likely to be notified within a month. Fixing timeline for issuance of no-objection certificate and allowing system generated online licences are also under consideration," Sumita Dawra, additional secretary at the DPIIT said on Tuesday while addressing media.

Government will also soon amend petroleum rules allowing import of petroleum products by air. “Provision has been made for licence to import of petroleum products up to 30 litres by air. Draft of petroleum rules have already been published, which may be finalized by the ministry of petroleum and natural gas in another two months. Period for seeking comments from stakeholders on the draft rules will be over by 2 October 2021," Dawra added.

The amendments will also allow import of petroleum products in ISO containers. “This will facilitate the multimodal transport of petroleum products from port to the licenced premises and will reduce the transportation cost and time," she added.

Compliance burden is also proposed to be reduced by doing away with no-objection certificate for petroleum retail outlets that are forming part of existing CNG and LNG stations. “This will drastically reduce the setting up time of petroleum retail outlets in existing CNG and LNG stations," Dawra said.

The petroleum industry had represented the need to reduce timelines for inspection and testing requirements as there are only 401 competent persons (CP). “As the years of experience required for becoming a CP is reduced from 10 years to 5 years, a greater number of professionals will become eligible for becoming CPs. Drive to be initiated by Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) for increasing CPs through exams and trainings," she added.

PESO will also initiate drive for recognition of third-party inspection agencies (TPIA) to enable them for inspection, testing and safety audit.

Government will also notify amended explosive rules in two months. “Stakeholder consultations are on. The explosives rules will be addressing the demand of industry to enhance transportation capacity through explosives vans. It will address issues such as increasing distance from magazine to the mining area for blasting purposes," Dawra added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.