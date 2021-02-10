Electronics goods face biggest tariff hikes in India’s Atmanirbhar push

India’s latest budget, tabled in Parliament on 1 February, came with a fresh set of tariff hikes. Coming after months of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ push, the hikes inevitably lent steam to India’s increasingly protectionist image. A sectoral analysis shows that the electronics goods sector, which depends heavily on China, continued to be among the biggest targets of India’s tariffs this year.

Effective 2 February, the government raised duties on about 1,250 of the 10,400-odd items on India’s customs list. These items made up $75.8 billion worth of imports in 2019-20, a Mint analysis shows. The extent is lower than the 2020 budget, when nearly 1,600 items saw raised duties, but it was not enough to change the look-inwards perception India is fast developing in global trade.





Almost 68% of the import value of these items came from the electronics, mechanical and electrical items list in 2019-20. Most of such hikes were on mobile phone parts, ranging from wires, printed circuit boards, connectors and cameras to moulding plastics for chargers or adapters. The duty rate in these sectors increased from zero to 2.5% in most cases, and to 10% or 15% in the rest.

Saon Ray, a senior fellow at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations, saw this as a way to generate revenue as electronics occupies a large portion of imports. But the hikes did not go down well with the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association, the apex industry body in mobiles and electronics. The association called it “a big setback" in a letter to the ministry of electronics and information technology.

Plastics and rubbers were the second largest set of items to see tariffs. Renewables such as solar lamps and inverters also featured on the list.





As it was last year, China is again the trade partner most likely to be affected. Around 39% of India’s imports of electrical machinery and electronic equipment in 2019-20 came from China, which otherwise has just a 14% share in total imports, commerce ministry data shows.

This has added significance this time, as frequent border tiffs have had trade implications on more than one occasion in the past year. Manoj Pant, director at Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, welcomed the move, citing high trade deficits with China, along with the country’s tendency to employ “various kinds of implicit protectionist steps against Indian exports".





Across industries, capital goods account for over half the items facing raised tariff barriers, our analysis shows. A substantial proportion of tariff hikes (43%) are also against industrial supplies, often used as inputs in domestic industry.





Some duty revisions appear to be a continuation of recent government steps in its Atmanirbhar Bharat narrative. The tariffs-hit electronics sector, for instance, was already going to be the second biggest beneficiary of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme announced last year. The scheme, which Sitharaman mentioned in her Budget speech, intends to promote exports in 13 key sectors, with an outlay of ₹1.97 trillion over five years.

Other major beneficiaries such as automobiles, renewables, and LED saw tariffs on a number of input items, such as ignition wiring sets, raw materials for lithium-ion batteries, and fixtures for LED.





In her speech, Sitharaman said India’s customs policy should have the “twin objective" of “promoting domestic manufacturing and helping India get onto global value chain and export better". But experts say the manner of achieving this self-reliance—or atmanirbharta—will matter far more than the goal itself. “It is less about being protectionist, as every country is being so in times like these when the global boom is far and unemployment a big worry," said Pant. “It’s more about how to go about it."

For example, the duty hikes should be time-bound and depend on an industry’s export performance, he said. It would help to turn inward in labour-intensive sectors to start with, such as textiles and leather, which are already seeing a decline in exports, he added.

Biswajit Dhar, professor at the Centre for Economic Studies and Planning in Jawaharlal Nehru University, said neither production incentives nor building tariff walls could ensure efficiency. “Efficiency is what it comes down to in the global market," Dhar said. “Advanced economies that went the protectionist way ensured their industries became efficient and globally competitive."

India’s stance may not be unexpected, coming soon after a pandemic disrupted global supply chains and caught the indigenous sector unawares. But only time will tell how far the tariff revisions and the incentive scheme succeed in achieving the twin objectives Sitharaman talked about.

