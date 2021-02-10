Electronics goods face biggest tariff hikes in India’s Atmanirbhar push

In her speech, Sitharaman said India’s customs policy should have the “twin objective" of “promoting domestic manufacturing and helping India get onto global value chain and export better". But experts say the manner of achieving this self-reliance—or atmanirbharta—will matter far more than the goal itself. “It is less about being protectionist, as every country is being so in times like these when the global boom is far and unemployment a big worry," said Pant. “It’s more about how to go about it."

