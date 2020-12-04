Electronics industry seeks separate incentive for PCB manufacturing in India

“With the required stimulus, there is a guaranteed $100 billion achievement, which we are ready to promise, and we have already promised. So the ball is squarely in the court of the government right now," said Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of the ICEA. Mohindroo said while the government’s production linked incentive (PLI) scheme will mitigate disabilities in mobile phones, this is a separate incentive being sought for manufacturing and export of PCBs in general.