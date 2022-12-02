Electronics MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar to visit Kerala on Saturday

“The school authorities and the students look forward to the visit of their special alumnus who went on to become a chip designer in an MNC - Intel in the USA, after being hand-picked by Vinod Dham (who is known as the Father of Pentium Chips). Chandrasekhar after few years returned to India to build its earliest and largest cellular network and later exited the sector to join public service," said the Ministry of Electronic and IT in a press release.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}