Electronics MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar to visit Kerala on Saturday

The minister has been engaging with young Indians under the initiative - New India for Young India: Techade of Opportunities
NEW DELHI :The Minister of state for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar will visit Kerala on 3 December, 2022.
The minister will reach Kochi and proceed to Thrissur to interact with students at St. Paul’s School and its Senior Secondary wing. The minister is an alumnus of the school.
“The school authorities and the students look forward to the visit of their special alumnus who went on to become a chip designer in an MNC - Intel in the USA, after being hand-picked by Vinod Dham (who is known as the Father of Pentium Chips). Chandrasekhar after few years returned to India to build its earliest and largest cellular network and later exited the sector to join public service," said the Ministry of Electronic and IT in a press release.
After the school visit, the minister will address the students at the Jyothi Engineering College, Jyothi Hills at Panjal Road. “He will be speaking about New India and the Techade of opportunities it offers for employment and entrepreneurship. He will be also making a presentation on India emerging as one of the top economies of the world and its technological capabilities," the ministry added.
The minister has been engaging with young Indians under the initiative - New India for Young India: Techade of Opportunities.
Later, the minister will visit Mullurkara, about 25 kms from Thrissur and hold an interaction with the local leaders. He will also offer his prayers at Thiruvanikavu (Mata Durga Devi) Temple in Mullurkara.
