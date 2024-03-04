PM Modi to visit Assam: Elephant safaris at Kaziranga park to remain shut on THESE days
Jeep and elephant rides in Kaziranga Range, Kohora, will be closed from March 7 to 9 due to PM Modi's visit. PM Modi to visit Kaziranga National Park on March 8 and 9 for jungle safari and statue unveiling.
In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam, the jeep safari and elephant ride will remain closed in the Kaziranga range of Kohora from March 7 to 9.
