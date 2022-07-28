Elephant's statue stolen from Lucknow park; Here's what Mayawati said

Elephant's statue stolen from Lucknow park; Here's what Mayawati said1 min read . 09:24 PM IST
A statue of an elephant was stolen from Ambedkar Memorial Park, Lucknow on Thursday. According to the police, an elephant not weighing more than 5 kg located beneath a fountain in the park has been stolen.
As a result, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo, whose party symbol is also an elephant, has called the theft 'worrying' and 'shameful'. The BSP supremo had installed several elephants in parks of different sizes when she was in power in Uttar Pradesh.
The Lucknow police have filed a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.
"The security officer of the park has lodged a complaint alleging that a small elephant statue not weighing more than 5 kg and located beneath a fountain has been stolen. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been lodged against unidentified people," Gautampalli Station House Officer (SHO) S S Bhadouria said.
Criticizing the incident, Mayawati wrote in Hindi on Twitter, "Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Samajik Parivartan Sthal was made by the BSP in the honour of great saints and gurus born in Dalit and other backward classes. Theft of an elephant statue from the park, which is an important tourism spot, is shameful and worrying".
"The neglect being done in the protection, security, and maintenance of these grand sites first by the SP (Samajwadi Party) and then by the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) is a matter of great concern, considering that these spots are a source of income through tourism. The work being done at Shri Kanshiramji memorial and others is also being delayed. The government should pay attention to it," Mayawati said in another tweet.
Spread across 100 acre, the park was opened to the public in 2008, a year after Mayawati came to power in Uttar Pradesh.
Spread across 100 acre, the park was opened to the public in 2008, a year after Mayawati came to power in Uttar Pradesh.