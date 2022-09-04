The Delhi government will construct an elevated road, a flyover, and an underpass that would help in reducing traffic congestion in the national capital, giving a major boost to urban infrastructure.

An elevated road will be built on G T Road between Azadpur and Rani Jhansi Road intersection. A double-deck flyover will be built on one part of this road with vehicles moving on its lower deck and metro trains on the upper deck, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

In a meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) held recently, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia approved ₹266.89 cr for the project, it said.

As per a separate statement from Deputy CM's office, Sisodia, who likewise looks after PWD also, gave his approval to these two undertakings in the EFC meeting, adding up to ₹341.2 crore.

Sisodia gave data in regards to the GT Road project, expressing that the Delhi Metro and PWD were teaming up on it and that it would decrease the expense of development work by about ₹150 crore".

The 2.2 km long, 2+2 path flyover would assuage traffic between Central Delhi and North Delhi and stretch out from Azadpur to Tripolia Gate. The raised street will help lessen gridlock and grow the street's ability.

The Delhi government will construct an underpass at Loni Chowk and a flyover between Nand Nagri and Gagan Cinema to reduce traffic snarls in northeast Delhi.

In the second part of this project, a 645 metres underground metro line on Rani Jhansi Road intersection from Najafgarh Nallah will be laid while the foundation work for the pillars will be done so that the flyover can be done by the PWD in the future, the statement said.

The city government also shared details about the underpass and flyover projects.

"Those travelling to Bhopura via Signature Bridge will have a signal-free road to commute. At present, vehicles take 25-30 minutes to cover this route, but after the completion of these projects, this time will be reduced to half," Sisodia said.

Sharing that Mangal Pandey Marg is one of the most prominent roads of northeast Delhi since it connects hundreds of colonies with North Delhi, he said there is a lot of traffic load on this entire stretch.

Along with these new projects, a 1.4-km-long double-decker flyover is being built between Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar. The flyover is being built between Mandoli Junction and Gagan Cinema Junction and will make Nand Nagri T-Junction and Gagan T-Junction signal free.

The total length of the flyover will be 1.3 km and it will have six lanes. The total length of the Loni Chowk underpass will be 500 metres and it will have four lanes.

