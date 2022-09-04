Elevated road, flyover, underpass: Here's how Delhi govt plans to reduce traffic2 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2022, 11:26 AM IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has approved ₹266.89 crore to boost the city's infrastructure
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has approved ₹266.89 crore to boost the city's infrastructure
Listen to this article
The Delhi government will construct an elevated road, a flyover, and an underpass that would help in reducing traffic congestion in the national capital, giving a major boost to urban infrastructure.