Rakesh Bhardwaj, Chief Project Manager of the manufacturer said, "all the preparations have been completed. Soon the portion of the elevated rod from Rajiv Chowk to Badshahpur, ISKCON Temple will be completed. The inauguration will be done. Let us tell you that the part from Badshahpur-ISKCON Temple till Sohna has already been opened for passengers." Additionally, this elevated road will not only ease the travel of people from Rajiv Chowk to Sohna, but one can also call it Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}