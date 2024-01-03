Elgar case: Supreme Court seeks response on DU Professor Hany Babu's bail plea from Maharashtra govt, NIA
A bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sanjay Karol issued notices to the state government and the NIA following Babu's filing, requesting responses within three weeks.
The Supreme Court has demanded replies from the Maharashtra government and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) regarding Delhi University's associate professor, Hany Babu, and his plea against the Bombay High Court's bail rejection in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.