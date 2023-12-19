Elgar Parishad case: Bombay HC grants bail to activist Gautam Navlakha
Elgar Parishad case: Gautam Navlakha, who was arrested in August 2018, was in November last year permitted by the Supreme Court to be placed under house arrest. He is residing in Navi Mumbai at present.
Elgar Parishad case: Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to activist Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. A division bench headed by Justice A S Gadkari said Navlakha's plea seeking bail was "allowed". The National Investigation Agency (NIA) urged the court to stay operation of the order for a period of six weeks so that it could file an appeal in the Supreme Court. The bench stayed the order for three weeks.