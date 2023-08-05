Elgar Parishad case: Accused Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira get bail, now out of prison1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 06:20 PM IST
Both the activists walked out of Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, as few supporters and kin waited outside the prison to receive them.
A special court in Mumbai issued the release order of activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case after they were granted bail by the Supreme Court.
