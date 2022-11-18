Elgar-Parishad case: SC rejects NIA plea to recall Gautam Navalakha house arrest order2 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2022, 05:26 PM IST
- On 10 November, Gautam Navlakha had been allowed house arrest by the Supreme Court on medical grounds
The Supreme Court Of India has refused to recall the house arrest order of jailed human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. The apex court rejected National Investigation Agency's (NIA) application and ordered social activist Gautam Navlakha to be put under house arrest within 24-hours after shifting him from Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.