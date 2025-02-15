Amid allegations of ‘ISI links’ of Elizabeth Gogoi, wife of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said there is "definite information" that she visited Pakistan after her marriage and a decision to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter would be taken at the cabinet meeting on Sunday.

He also said that a regular case should be filed to investigate Elizabeth’s passport and visa and that the entire ecosystem, including sympathisers, will be probed.

"We have definite information that Elizabeth Gogoi has visited Pakistan even after her marriage. Whether she went with the MP or alone, these things will be confirmed. Many details are coming out," Himanta said.

"Tomorrow, the Assam Cabinet is going to meet and probably in that meeting, we will take a decision to form an SIT because unless a regular case is registered, the passport and visa of the alleged person involved will not be investigated. We will also investigate the entire ecosystem, including sympathizers. We are going to conduct a detailed investigation," he added.

On Friday, the Assam chief minister had sought clarification from Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on the issue of Elizabeth’s ties with the Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI.

"How can ISI and R&AW live together in the same house?...We are not accusing anyone, but we want some facts to come out. I have some questions. Firstly, is it true or false that the MP's wife worked in Pakistan? Secondly, if she has taken Indian citizenship or not. Thirdly, if the MP had visited Pakistan during this time and while meeting the Pakistan ambassador, if he had taken permission from the External affairs ministry or not....How can ISI and R&AW stay in the same house? ISI is Pakistan, and R&AW is India; it is not possible for them to live together," Himanta said.

Reacting to Himanta Biswa Sarma’s allegations, Gaurav had said the BJP has gone to "extreme measures" to defame him and his family.