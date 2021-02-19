Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Elliott Management's support for patent lawsuit appears personal: Quibi
(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 21, 2020 this illustration photo shows a person about to use the Quibi app on a smart phone in Los Angeles. - Online television pioneer Roku on January 8, 2021 said it is expanding its library with shows from Quibi, which made a failed debut last year with a streaming platform tailored for smartphones. The Roku channel will soon feature exclusive Quibi shows starring celebrities such as Idris Elba, Kevin Hart, Liam?Hemsworth, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Richie, Chrissy Teigen, and Lena Waithe, according to vice president of programming Rob Holmes. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP)

Elliott Management's support for patent lawsuit appears personal: Quibi

4 min read . 01:30 PM IST Benjamin Mullin,Erich Schwartzel, The Wall Street Journal

Hedge fund says defunct streaming service is focusing on ‘personal matters in order to put forward a false narrative’

Defunct streaming service Quibi is trying to force executives at Elliott Management to explain whether the hedge fund’s involvement in financing a patent lawsuit against the company was motivated by a relationship between Elliott’s founder and a colleague.

In a brief filed Thursday in Los Angeles federal court, Quibi said Elliott’s founder and co-Chief Executive Officer Paul Singer is in a romantic relationship with an Elliott colleague whose son is employed by Eko, the interactive-video company claiming trade-secret theft.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India-Australia partnership will play crucial role in shaping post-Covid world: PM Modi

1 min read . 02:21 PM IST

Serum Institute, Novavax to supply 1.1 billion vaccine doses to Covax

2 min read . 02:20 PM IST

WHO experts believe badgers and rabbits could have spread coronavirus to humans

1 min read . 02:14 PM IST

Facebook row: Held discussion with PM Modi and Trudeau, says Australian PM Morrison

2 min read . 02:13 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.