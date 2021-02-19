Elliott Management's support for patent lawsuit appears personal: Quibi

Elliott Management's support for patent lawsuit appears personal: Quibi4 min read . 01:30 PM IST
Hedge fund says defunct streaming service is focusing on ‘personal matters in order to put forward a false narrative’
Defunct streaming service Quibi is trying to force executives at Elliott Management to explain whether the hedge fund’s involvement in financing a patent lawsuit against the company was motivated by a relationship between Elliott’s founder and a colleague.
In a brief filed Thursday in Los Angeles federal court, Quibi said Elliott’s founder and co-Chief Executive Officer Paul Singer is in a romantic relationship with an Elliott colleague whose son is employed by Eko, the interactive-video company claiming trade-secret theft.
