SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on successfully conducting the third long-duration "hot test" of Vikas engine, as part of the engine qualification requirements for the Gaganyaan Programme.

ISRO on Wednesday successfully conducted the third long-duration hot test of the liquid propellant Vikas Engine for the core L110 liquid stage of the human-rated GSLV MkIII vehicle.

Congratulations! 🇮🇳 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2021

The engine was fired for a duration of 240 seconds at the engine test facility of ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu. "The performance of the engine met the test objectives and the engine parameters were closely matching with the predictions during the entire duration of the test," ISRO said in a statement.

The objective of the Gaganyaan programme is to demonstrate the capability to send humans to low earth orbit onboard an Indian launch vehicle and bring them back to earth.

Four Indian astronaut-candidates have already undergone generic space flight training in Russia as part of the Gaganyaan programme. ISRO's heavy-lift launcher GSLV Mk III has been identified for the mission.









