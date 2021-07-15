Elon Musk applauds ISRO's progress for Gaganyaan Mission1 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2021, 01:31 PM IST
ISRO on Wednesday successfully conducted the third long-duration hot test of the liquid propellant Vikas Engine
ISRO on Wednesday successfully conducted the third long-duration hot test of the liquid propellant Vikas Engine
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on successfully conducting the third long-duration "hot test" of Vikas engine, as part of the engine qualification requirements for the Gaganyaan Programme.
ISRO on Wednesday successfully conducted the third long-duration hot test of the liquid propellant Vikas Engine for the core L110 liquid stage of the human-rated GSLV MkIII vehicle.
The engine was fired for a duration of 240 seconds at the engine test facility of ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu. "The performance of the engine met the test objectives and the engine parameters were closely matching with the predictions during the entire duration of the test," ISRO said in a statement.
The objective of the Gaganyaan programme is to demonstrate the capability to send humans to low earth orbit onboard an Indian launch vehicle and bring them back to earth.
Four Indian astronaut-candidates have already undergone generic space flight training in Russia as part of the Gaganyaan programme. ISRO's heavy-lift launcher GSLV Mk III has been identified for the mission.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!