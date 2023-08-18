Elon Musk arrived in Japan on Thursday and is planning to have some fun as he shared the poster of the all-night Sonicmania music festival on Friday. Elon Musk even live-streamed the music festival on his X account where stars like American DJ and rapper Flying Lotus, English singer James Blake, UK rappers Shygirl and Slowthai, The Stickmen Project, Thundercat, and Zutomayo were expected to perform. The poster Elon Musk shared featured his ex-girlfriend Grimes. Grimes is a Canadian musician and she first met Elon Musk in 2018. The couple came in a relationship. While being together, Grimes gave birth to two children, a son named X Æ A-Xii and a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl. In September 2021, Elon Musk shared the news of their separation.

Elon Musk vs Japan

Elon Musk's visit to Japan came as a surprise to many and the business magnate is not in the best of terms with the Japanese government. Recently, the Japanese government asked Elon Musk to take down a fake account from X (formerly Twitter) of the country's top diplomat Masato Kanda. "Please don't follow the impersonation account and/or comment on the post," the Japanese ministry said in a post on X.

The development is significant as Japan is the second-largest market for X, but the platform's reliability is under question since Elon Musk took over X in a whopping $44 billion deal. In Japan, the use of X grew with the 2011 earthquake and tsunami as the platform became a source of communication, but now the disaster warning handles are moving away from the platform.

This is not the first time, the Tesla CEO came face to face with the Japanese government last year when he made some remarks about Japan's declining population.

As per the reports, Elon Musk is a huge fan of classic anime and his visit to the country is not purely business.

Moreover, Elon Musk and the Japanese government also seem to be collaborating on some things. As per a report by the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri, the administration in Japan is testing the technology of Starlink's satellite and also plans to adopt the technology in the coming future.